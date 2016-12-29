SDSU Women Win Close Game In Fargo

JACKS BEAT BISON BEHIND GUEBERT, YOUNG

by Mark Ovenden

FARGO, North Dakota-Sophomore Madison Guebert and senior Kerri Young led the South Dakota State women’s basketball team in a 69-66 win at North Dakota State Wednesday night in front of 1,107 fans at the Scheels Center.

With the win, the Jackrabbits improved to 10-3 overall and 1-0 in The Summit League while North Dakota State falls to 2-12 and 0-1.

Guebert scored a game-high 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field, including 6-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. Young tallied 20 points and a season-high 9 rebounds. Junior Ellie Thompson had 10 rebounds while classmate Alexi Alexander dished a personal-best six assists.

Taylor Thunstedt led the Bison with 21 points while Sarah Jacobson added 14 points.

In a game that had 9 ties and 13 lead changes, the game came down to the final minute. With the Jackrabbits leading 66-65, Young converted a layup with 32 seconds left. Thunstedt then missed a 3-pointer, but Kennedy Childers grabbed the rebound giving Reilly Jacobson a shot under the basket that missed. Thompson grabbed the rebound and passed to Guebert who was fouled. The guard sank both free throws with three seconds remaining on the clock for the win.

Notes

The Jackrabbits won their fifth consecutive Summit League opener and improved to 8-2 overall and 4-1 on the road.

Kerri Young recorded her seventh 20-point game of her career and Guebert tallied her fifth.

Guebert has 3-or-more 3-pointers in eight games this season.

Kerri Young had a season high with nine rebounds.

Up Next

The Jackrabbits continues their two-game road trip Saturday when they travel to Vermillion to take on South Dakota at 3:30 p.m.