Some Badlands Employees Laid Off as Brennan Sells Speedway, Dollar Loan Centers

Brennan said he could neither confirm nor deny the closure

by Anndrea Anderson

Payday loan millionaire Chuck Brennan could be parting ways with the final piece of his South Dakota empire.

Within the last month, Brennan has put Badlands Speedway up for sale, closed his Rock and Roll Academy, and offered his Dollar Loan Center buildings for sale.

Now there are signs that Badlands Pawn could be the next casualty.

Roughly a dozen Badlands Pawn employees have been laid off this week – about half of them from the Badlands Weekly television show.

KDLT News reached out to Brennan, who said he could neither confirm nor deny the closure.

He said, “The front door at Badlands Pawn will be open Saturday, closed Sunday for the holiday, and open again on Monday.”