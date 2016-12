Top-Ranked Sully Buttes Stays Unbeaten

CHARGERS IMPROVE TO 5-0 WITH WIN OVER WEST CENTRAL AT SWIFTEL CLASSIC

by Mark Ovenden

The Sully Buttes girls are ranked #1 in class “B” for a reason. They proved it again on Wednesday with a 51-41 win over West Central at the Swiftel Classic in Brookings. Raquel Wientjes led the way with 23 points and Chloe Lamb had 18 as the Chargers improved to 5-0. West Central, ranked 5th in class “A” drops to 3-2 for the season.