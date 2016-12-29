Trump Says US Will Buy, Hire American

by Adel Toay

WASHINGTON – President-elect Donald Trump has tweeted that his administration will buy American and hire American.

Trump has made the promise before. His tweet Thursday morning follows news that fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, continuing a nearly two-year trend that suggests his administration is inheriting a solid job market.

And it follows his comments Wednesday praising plans by a Japanese mogul to bring jobs to the U.S.

Trump tweeted: “My administration will follow two simple rules: BUY AMERICAN and HIRE AMERICAN! #USA.”