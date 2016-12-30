3 Kids, 3 Adults On Plane Missing Over Lake Erie

by Adel Toay

CLEVELAND (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says three children and three adults were on the plane that went missing overnight shortly after takeoff from a small Cleveland airport along the Lake Erie shore.

Coast Guard officials say crews searching the water had found no sign of debris or the passengers as of Friday morning, and no emergency beacon was detected.

The agency says the Columbus-bound Cessna Citation 525 departed Burke Lakefront Airport late Thursday and disappeared from radar about 2 miles over the lake. Why remains unclear.

A Coast Guard public affairs officer said he couldn’t immediately confirm whether the passengers were related.

Weather prevented a boat search overnight, but aircraft were being used and a ship was headed from Detroit to help. Waters in the area are about 50 feet deep.