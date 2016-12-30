Ahtra Elnashar

KDLT News Today Anchor

by Amanda Swenson

Ahtra Elnashar joined KDLT in January 2017 as a co-anchor on the morning show, KDLT News Today.

Born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Ahtra has also lived in London, England and Sydney, Australia. She graduated from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Political Science. In college she worked at KARE11 in Minneapolis, where she learned to love working early mornings! She is a self-described political junkie and loves researching for her next story.

Ahtra is excited to call Sioux Falls her new home and explore South Dakota. In her spare time she proudly cheers on her Green Bay Packers, practices hot yoga, and re-watches old presidential debates.

If you have story ideas you’d like to share with her, email her at a_elnashar@kdlt.com. Follow Ahtra on Twitter @AhtraElnashar and like her on Facebook!