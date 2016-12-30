Badlands Weekly: Forget New Year’s Resolutions

KBAD IS TELLING LISTENERS TO KICK BACK AND SKIP THE GYM IN 2017

by Ahtra Elnashar

DJ Kris Knight is calling KBAD the “Anti-Resolution Institution” and is telling listeners it’s okay to give yourself a break this New Year.

KBAD is giving away a luxury bed recliner, food from Famous Dave’s, and booze to help some lucky winners do just that. Knight said listeners can call in starting Monday morning. For more information about the contest, visit KBAD’s Facebook page or click here.

Knight said KBAD has no plans to shut down despite closures at other businesses owned by Chuck Brennan.