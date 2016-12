Coach Says Chargers Can Get Better

SULLY BUTTES REMAINS UNBEATEN

by Mark Ovenden

There’s a reason the Sully Buttes girls are ranked #1 in Class “B”. They showed that Wednesday night with a 51-41 win over West Central at the Swiftel Classic in Brookings. They have 2 of the state’s best athletes in Chloe Lamb and Raquel Wientjes who are both seniors. But head coach Mark Senftner knows his team can get better, especially on the defensive end of the floor.