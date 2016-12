Meet Our New KDLT News Today Co-Anchor, Ahtra Elnashar

by Sarah Blakely

KDLT News Today is debuting an exciting change for the start of 2017.

Wisconsin native and University of Minnesota graduate Ahtra Elnashar joins KDLT News Today’s Sarah Blakely weekday mornings from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. beginning Monday, January 2.

Throughout the first week of January, watch the morning show to learn more about Ahtra!