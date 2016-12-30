Mors Miracle Heave Short As Yankton Falls At Brandon Valley

Lynx Win 48-46 Despite 28 Points From 8th Grader Matthew Mors

by Zach Borg

BRANDON, S.D.  —  Matthew Mors 3/4 court shot hit off the front rim as time expired to help Brandon Valley survive Yankton’s furious fourth quarter rally 48-46 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday night in Brandon.

The Lynx had led 24-8 at the break when the 8th grade sensation Mors caught fire in the second half.  Mors scored 26 of his game high 28 in the second half .  Drew Jurgens led Brandon Valley with 14 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

