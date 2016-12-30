Nearly Two Pounds Of Meth Seized From Sioux Falls Home

Parole agents find drugs when conducting random check at residence

by Monica Albers

Two men have been arrested after police discovered nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in a Sioux Falls home Wednesday afternoon.

Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens says three parole agents were conducting a random check at a house in the 200 block of S. Elmwood Ave. when they discovered baggies containing 1.8 grams and 3.3 grams of marijuana and several marijuana pipes. Agents called police, believing more drugs could be in the home.

When police arrived, Clemens says officers found a jar containing 0.87 lbs. of meth, as well as some bags containing the drug, inside a safe. In total, police seized 1.74 lbs. of meth from the home.

The home’s resident, parolee Joseph Vrana, 35, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a place where drugs are kept, and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Leeson Murphy, 24, of Brookings, was also arrested at the scene. He faces charges for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and paraphernalia.