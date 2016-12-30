Police: Man Accused In Deadly Assault Said He ‘Snapped’

by Adel Toay

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Court documents say a man accused in a fatal beating at a Rapid City motel told investigators he “snapped” in anger and used a walking stick and his hands and feet in the assault.

Thirty-four-year-old Clifford Leigh Gilbert is being held on $250,000 cash bond in the death of Robert Laverne Smith at the Stardust Motel. Court documents say Gilbert used the name Gilbert Clifford as an alias.

A police affidavit says Gilbert and a woman were with Smith in a motel room when Smith struck Gilbert with the walking stick. The Rapid City Journal reports police say Gilbert grabbed the stick and struck Smith in the head, then repeatedly punched him and kicked him in the head.

Gilbert is charged with alternate counts of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.