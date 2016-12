Spoke-N-Sport Joins Us To Talk About Their 30th Annual “New Year’s Day Bike Ride”

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – A Sioux Falls bike shop is celebrating a 30-year-tradition and wants cyclists of all skill levels to get involved.

Chad Pickard from Spoke-N-Sport joins us today with more on the “New Year’s Day Bike Ride.” A SIOUX FALLS BIKE SHOP IS CELEBRATING A *30-YEAR-TRADITION AND WANTS