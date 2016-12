Tanager Tandem Lead Vermillion To Win At Tea

Tanagers Beat Titans 71-56

by Zach Borg

TEA, S.D. — Cooper Williams scored 31 points and A.J. Plitzuweit added 30 to lead Vermillion to a 71-56 win at Tea on Thursday night in boys’ basketball action. Vermillion improves to 6-0 with the victory while Tea falls to 3-1. Click on the video viewer for highlights!