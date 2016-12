Washington Wins Battle Of The Warriors Over Crofton

Arens 27 Points Not Enough In 59-51 Loss

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Washington won the battle of the “Warriors” on Thursday afternoon in Sioux Falls, defeating visiting Crofton 59-51 in girls’ basketball action.

USD-bound Monica Arens of Crofton led all scorers with 27 points with Kelsey Sanger adding 15. Maham Shah led Washington with 16 points. Taylor VandeVelde added 15 and Peyton Rymerson scored 10.

