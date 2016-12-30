Woman Gets Five Years In Prison For Helping Jared Stone Elude Police

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – One of the woman guilty of helping a Sioux Falls murder suspect will spend the next five years in prison.

26-year-old Lachara Bordeaux received the maximum sentence yesterday for her role in helping Jared Stone elude authorities, she pleaded guilty in September. Authorities say Bordeaux helped Stone leave Sioux Falls after the fatal shooting of man outside the Lucky Lady Casino in April. Stone then led authorities on a five state manhunt.

The judge commented that it’s the worst case of accessory she has ever seen.

Two other woman also pleaded guilty to being accessories.