BEST OF 2016: Top Local Sports Stories

A Look Back At Some Of The 2016's Biggest Local Sports Stories

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — 2016 will go down as perhaps the greatest college sports years in state history.

During basketball season, Dakota Wesleyan’s women advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NAIA National Tournament, while Mount Marty went all the way to the Final Four!

The USF women won the NSIC Tournament Title over rival Augustana to make their first ever NCAA Division Two Central Region Appearance.

The Augustana men were even better, going 34-2 and winning the Division Two national championship after a wild March week in Frisco, that saw them survive without injured star forward Dan Jansen in the opener.

“It’s unbelievable. I’m so proud of this team and everyone with the whole Dan injury and everything. We battled a lot of adversity like you said. We’re national champs baby we did it!” Former Augie Forward Alex Richter said.

The Summit League Tournament belonged to South Dakota State. The Jackrabbit men avenged their loss one year earlier against NDSU, while the women beat USD for a second straight year. SDSU beat Miami in the NCAA Tournament before losing a 66-65 heartbreaker to Stanford in the round of 32.

The Coyote women recovered from the disappointment of missing the NCAA’s by romping through the WNIT, winning the championship April 2nd in front of more than 7,000 in the final basketball game ever at the Dakota Dome.

“I’ve never been a part of anything like it. I can’t thank the fans, our family, friends enough. It was the best experience of my life!” Former USD Guard Tia Hemiller said.

In the fall, South Dakota State soccer won their third straight Summit League Tournament Title in penalty kicks. The Jackrabbit football team also took it’s first Missouri Valley Conference title, winning the Dakota Marker for the first time since 2009, and advancing to the FCS Quarterfinals for the first time ever. In Division Two Sioux Falls went a perfect 11-0 to win the NSIC and won their first ever division two playoff game.

The success of 2016 also brought change. In April Coyote women’s coach Amy Williams left for Nebraska and long time Jackrabbit men’s coach Scott Nagy went to Wright State. Northern Kentucky’s Dawn Plitzuweit and Iowa State’s T.J. Otzelberger were their replacements. In November USF head football coach Jed Stugart resigned to take over at Lindenwood, with former Cougar Jon Anderson returning to take over. Change wasn’t just limited to the coaches. USD opened three brand new facilities for track, soccer, basketball and volleyball, while SDSU opened the brand new Dana J. Dykhouse football stadium.

Professionally, 2016 was a banner year. After completing the best regular season in NBA D-League history, the Skyforce won the championship in late April, defeating Los Angeles in a winner take all third game at the Sanford Pentagon. In July the Sioux Falls Storm won their 6th straight IFL title and 10th championship overall.

Dynasties continued and fell during the prep seasons as well. Lincoln’s boy’s won a second straight double-A title despite having a losing regular season record, while Aberdeen’s girls ended Washington’s bid for a third straight title. In football Madison, Winner and Washington each repeated, while Mitchell made history with their first ever state title. And they gave 2016 it’s most emotional moment, as the Kernels teamed up with Sturgis to help Tayler Reichelt, born with downs syndrome, make a run for the ages!