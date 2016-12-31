Big Fourth Quarter Run Propels Augie Women Past SMSU

Vikings Win 90-71

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana University women’s basketball team (11-3, 6-1 NSIC) went into the half trailing by four points, but a surge in the second-half propelled the Vikings to a 90-71 win over Southwest Minnesota State (1-10, 1-6 NSIC) Friday night at the Sioux Falls Arena.

The Vikings and Mustangs were neck and neck early in the contest as each team traded buckets to a 6-5 SMSU lead. After the Mustangs hit a triple to take a four-point lead, Logan O’Farrell drilled a triple of her own to once again make it a one-point game. The Vikings then tied the game at 11 before taking a two-point lead after Logan hits two free throws. The close game continued the rest of the quarter with the lead changing twice more. The Vikings though went into the second frame with a 20-18 lead.

Southwest Minnesota State scored the first three points of the second to grab the lead at 21-20 before Sydney Rome hit a three to take the lead right back. Augustana took their largest lead of the half at 29-25 after Shelby Selland made a layup after a Logan steal. The Mustangs though scored four straight to tie it once again. This trend continued until late in the quarter when SMSU scored seven of the final nine points. The Mustang shot just under 60 percent from the field compared to just 33 percent for the Vikings. SMSU used their hot shooting to go into the locker room with a 44-40 lead.

Out of the break it looked as though SMSU was still playing their best game of the year, scoring five points in the first minute of action. The Vikings though quickly scored five of their own to get right back into the game. The Mustangs held onto the lead for much of the third-quarter until the Vikings were able to tie it at 55 on a Logan layup. The Mustangs tied the game once more at 58, but that would be the last time the game was close. Augustana went into the fourth-quarter with a 64-58 lead.

In the final frame of the night Augustana started with a layup from Paige Peterson and began to pull away from the Mustangs. Logan knocked down a jumper with 8:30 left in the game that sparked a 16-0 run for Augustana. The Vikings used that run to take an 82-65 lead. The Vikings only allowed 13-points in the quarter on their way to a 90-71 win.

Viking of the Game

Logan O’Farrell tied a season-high with 22-points on 8-of-11 shooting. Along with leading the team in scoring, Logan also led the Vikings with six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Viking Notables

• Augustana improved to 22-9 all-time against SMSU and 3-0 when the game is played at the Sioux Falls Arena

• This was the Vikings fourth straight win in the series

• In the second-quarter Sydney Rome moved into a tie for 10th on the all-time list at Augustana for 3-pointers made in a career. Rome has made 168 in her career

• Augustana improves to 8-0 at home this season

• Four Vikings reached double-digit points: Logan (22), Prosser (15), Peterson (14) and Selland (10)

• Augustana shot 43 percent from the field, 32 percent from behind the arc and 90 percent from the free-throw line

• The Viking scored 34 points off turnovers while allowing just four

• Augustana has scored at least 80 points in five of their last seven games

Up Next

Augustana will be at home tomorrow afternoon as they host the University of Sioux Falls at 4 p.m.

Be sure to bring NEW socks to the USF game and help us earn a point in the Mayor’s Cup Challenge. The school with the most socks at the end of the 2016-17 season will earn one point towards the cup. All socks are donated to Samaritan’s Feet which gives children in the U.S. and around the world new socks

Tickets against USF will be $25 in the Lower Reserved section, $20 in the Upper Reserved section and $15 for GA