MIKE MILLER CLASSIC: Bassey Leads St. Anthony Over Washington

Warriors Fall 73-50

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Charles Bassey, projected as the #2 high school prospect for the class of 2019 according to ESPN, scored 25 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead St. Anthony (Texas) over Washington 73-50 at the Mike Miller Classic in Sioux Falls on Friday afternoon.

