MIKE MILLER CLASSIC: DeLaSalle Cruises Past Mitchell

Kernels Fall 71-25

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Mike Miller’s alma mater had a rough day in the event named in his honor.

Twin Cities power DeLaSalle powered past Mitchell 71-25 on Friday afternoon at the Mike Miller Classic in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights!