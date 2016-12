MIKE MILLER CLASSIC: IMG Academy Pulls Away From O’Gorman

Knights Lose 92-71 Despite Cartwright's 23

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — O’Gorman took an early lead but ultimately succumbed to IMG Academy (FL) 92-71 at the Mike Miller Classic in Sioux Falls on Friday night.

Matt Cartwright led the Knights in defeat with 23 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!