MIKE MILLER CLASSIC: Top-Ranked LaLumiere Handles Aberdeen Boys

Golden Eagles Fall 88-43

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The top-ranked high school basketball team in the country put on a show at the Sanford Pentagon in the Mike Miller Classic.

LaLumiere (Ind) came out dunking from the start and never looked back, defeating Aberdeen 88-43 on Friday night in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights!