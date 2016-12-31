Scoreboard Friday, December 30th
NBA
Timberwolves 116, Milwaukee 99
NBA D-League
Salt Lake City 110, Skyforce 109 (*Final in OT)
USHL
Fargo 2, Stampede 1
Mens’ College Basketball
SMSU 78, Augustana 76
Sioux Falls 64, Wayne State 58
Northern State 76, Concordia-St. Paul 75
Northwestern 94, Mayville State 77
Dordt 113, Oak Hills Christian 69
Dakota Wesleyan 106, Southeastern 97
Mount Marty 111, West Coast Baptist 91
Dakota State 82, York 74 (*500th Career Win for DSU Coach Gary Garner)
Womens’ College Basketball
Augustana 90, SMSU 71
Wayne State 58, Sioux Falls 50
Northern State 66, Concordia-St. Paul 52
Northwestern 94, Friends 61
Dordt 64, Viterbo 40
McPherson 66, Dakota State 50
H.S. BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Alcester-Hudson 58, Avon 43
Belle Fourche 49, Lemmon 48
Beresford 60, Irene-Wakonda 36
DeLaSalle, Minn. 71, Mitchell 25
Dickinson, N.D. 72, Rapid City Central 50
Huron 49, Rapid City Stevens 47
Ipswich 58, Waubay/Summit 47
Rapid City Christian 64, Sunshine Bible Academy 20
Chadron Tournament
Championship
Chadron, Neb. 55, Spearfish 44
Mike Miller Classic
Bridgewater-Emery 75, Prairie Seeds Academy, Minn. 63
SA St. Anthony, Texas 73, Sioux Falls Washington 50
LaLumiere, Indiana 88, Aberdeen 43
IMG Academy, Florida 92, O’Gorman 71
Snowball Classic
Canton 60, Gregory 37
Hot Springs 46, Colome 44
Winner 67, Hill City 46
St. Thomas More Tournament
Elk Point-Jefferson 66, Sisseton 52
St. Thomas More 66, Aberdeen Roncalli 58
Swiftel Classic
Deuel 47, Custer 37
Estelline 47, Wilmot 41
Marshall Tournament
Jackson County Central 66, Montevideo 48
Marshall 67, Alexandria 56
H.S. GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Avon 49, Alcester-Hudson 35
Belle Fourche 44, Lemmon 28
Beresford 56, Irene-Wakonda 52
Corsica/Stickney 42, Scotland 38
Ethan 59, Sully Buttes 53, OT
Faith 47, New Underwood 44
Gayville-Volin 53, Wagner 46
Hanson 60, Dell Rapids 57
Ipswich 50, Highmore-Harrold 37
Madison 55, Redfield/Doland 37
Parkston 46, Menno 37
Platte-Geddes 59, Tea Area 55
Rapid City Central 73, Dickinson, N.D. 22
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 54, McCook Central/Montrose 44
Todd County 69, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 31
Aberdeen Classic
St. Thomas More 64, Aberdeen Roncalli 23
Webster 64, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 38
Mike Miller Classic
Aberdeen Central 78, Waconia, Minn. 62
Snowball Classic
Winner 75, Hill City 50
Swiftel Classic
Canistota 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38
Deuel 51, Custer 46
Sioux Valley 70, Estelline 30
H.S. Wrestling
42ND FLOYD FARRAND INVITE
TEAM SCORES
1. Sturgis (193)
2. Watertown (184)
3. Vermillion (162.5)
4. Harrisburg (155)
5. Lennox (136)
Webster Invitational
Team Scores
1. Mobridge/Pollock 151.0
2. Webster Area 149.0
3. Clark/Willow Lake 132.5
4. Central Cass 130.0
5. Stanley County 80.0
MCM Invitational
Team Scores
1. Canton (198)
2. Philip (188)
3. Beresford/Alcester-Hudson (172)
4. Winner (152.5)
5. Howard (112)