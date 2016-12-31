Scoreboard Friday, December 30th

Scores For Friday, December 30, 2016

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30TH, 2016

NBA
Timberwolves 116, Milwaukee 99

NBA D-League
Salt Lake City 110, Skyforce 109 (*Final in OT)

USHL
Fargo 2, Stampede 1

Mens’ College Basketball
SMSU 78, Augustana 76

Sioux Falls 64, Wayne State 58

Northern State 76, Concordia-St. Paul 75

Northwestern 94, Mayville State 77

Dordt 113, Oak Hills Christian 69

Dakota Wesleyan 106, Southeastern 97

Mount Marty 111, West Coast Baptist 91

Dakota State 82, York 74 (*500th Career Win for DSU Coach Gary Garner)

Womens’ College Basketball
Augustana 90, SMSU 71

Wayne State 58, Sioux Falls 50

Northern State 66, Concordia-St. Paul 52

Northwestern 94, Friends 61

Dordt 64, Viterbo 40

McPherson 66, Dakota State 50

H.S. BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Alcester-Hudson 58, Avon 43

Belle Fourche 49, Lemmon 48

Beresford 60, Irene-Wakonda 36

DeLaSalle, Minn. 71, Mitchell 25

Dickinson, N.D. 72, Rapid City Central 50

Huron 49, Rapid City Stevens 47

Ipswich 58, Waubay/Summit 47

Rapid City Christian 64, Sunshine Bible Academy 20

Chadron Tournament
Championship
Chadron, Neb. 55, Spearfish 44

Mike Miller Classic
Bridgewater-Emery 75, Prairie Seeds Academy, Minn. 63

SA St. Anthony, Texas 73, Sioux Falls Washington 50

LaLumiere, Indiana 88, Aberdeen 43

IMG Academy, Florida 92, O’Gorman 71

Snowball Classic
Canton 60, Gregory 37

Hot Springs 46, Colome 44

Winner 67, Hill City 46

St. Thomas More Tournament
Elk Point-Jefferson 66, Sisseton 52

St. Thomas More 66, Aberdeen Roncalli 58

Swiftel Classic
Deuel 47, Custer 37

Estelline 47, Wilmot 41

Marshall Tournament
Jackson County Central 66, Montevideo 48

Marshall 67, Alexandria 56

H.S. GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Avon 49, Alcester-Hudson 35

Belle Fourche 44, Lemmon 28

Beresford 56, Irene-Wakonda 52

Corsica/Stickney 42, Scotland 38

Ethan 59, Sully Buttes 53, OT

Faith 47, New Underwood 44

Gayville-Volin 53, Wagner 46

Hanson 60, Dell Rapids 57

Ipswich 50, Highmore-Harrold 37

Madison 55, Redfield/Doland 37

Parkston 46, Menno 37

Platte-Geddes 59, Tea Area 55

Rapid City Central 73, Dickinson, N.D. 22

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 54, McCook Central/Montrose 44

Todd County 69, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 31

Aberdeen Classic
St. Thomas More 64, Aberdeen Roncalli 23

Webster 64, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 38

Mike Miller Classic
Aberdeen Central 78, Waconia, Minn. 62

Snowball Classic
Winner 75, Hill City 50

Swiftel Classic
Canistota 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38

Deuel 51, Custer 46

Sioux Valley 70, Estelline 30

H.S. Wrestling
42ND FLOYD FARRAND INVITE
TEAM SCORES
1.  Sturgis (193)

2.  Watertown (184)

3.  Vermillion (162.5)

4.  Harrisburg (155)

5.  Lennox (136)

Webster Invitational
Team Scores
1. Mobridge/Pollock 151.0

2. Webster Area 149.0

3. Clark/Willow Lake 132.5

4. Central Cass 130.0

5. Stanley County 80.0

MCM Invitational
Team Scores
1.  Canton (198)

2.  Philip (188)

3.  Beresford/Alcester-Hudson (172)

4.  Winner (152.5)

5.  Howard (112)

