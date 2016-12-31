Scoreboard New Years Eve 2016
Scores For Saturday, December 31st, 2016
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR NEW YEARS EVE (SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31ST) 2016
NHL
Columbus 4, Wild 2
USHL
Stampede 3, Fargo 2 (*Final in OT)
Mens’ College Basketball
SDSU 73, USD 72 (*Daum Game-Winning Bucket With 2.8 to play)
Sioux Falls 69, Augustana 62
SMSU 85, Wayne State 73
MSU-Mankato 90, Northern State 85
Northwestern 122, Oak Hills Christian 71
Womens’ College Basketball
USD 65, SDSU 62
Sioux Falls 71, Augustana 66
Northern State 62, MSU-Mankato 47
Wayne State 78, SMSU 70
Northwestern 81, Viterbo 41
H.S. BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Barefoot Classic @ Sanford Pentagon
Dakota Valley 70, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54
Hanson 43, McCook Central/Montrose 30
Minneapolis North, Minn. 69, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56
Vermillion 67, Little Wound 53
Waverly-South Shore 50, Leola/Frederick 47
Washington 60, Sioux Falls Christian 57
Warner 63, Canistota 55
Tea 65, Roosevelt 44
Entringer Classic (Brookings)
Arlington 61, Garretson 58
Castlewood 67, Lake Preston 50
Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Estelline 16
DeSmet 57, Deubrook 31
Flandreau 61, Colman-Egan 42
Hamlin 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 45
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 47, Deuel 45
Sioux Valley 81, Dell Rapids 72
Madison 68, Chester 57
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 50, Mitchell 23