Scoreboard New Years Eve 2016

Scores For Saturday, December 31st, 2016

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR NEW YEARS EVE (SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31ST) 2016

NHL
Columbus 4, Wild 2

USHL
Stampede 3, Fargo 2 (*Final in OT)

Mens’ College Basketball
SDSU 73, USD 72 (*Daum Game-Winning Bucket With 2.8 to play)

Sioux Falls 69, Augustana 62

SMSU 85, Wayne State 73

MSU-Mankato 90, Northern State 85

Northwestern 122, Oak Hills Christian 71

Womens’ College Basketball
USD 65, SDSU 62

Sioux Falls 71, Augustana 66

Northern State 62, MSU-Mankato 47

Wayne State 78, SMSU 70

Northwestern 81, Viterbo 41

H.S. BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Barefoot Classic @ Sanford Pentagon
Dakota Valley 70, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54

Hanson 43, McCook Central/Montrose 30

Minneapolis North, Minn. 69, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56

Vermillion 67, Little Wound 53

Waverly-South Shore 50, Leola/Frederick 47

Washington 60, Sioux Falls Christian 57

Warner 63, Canistota 55

Tea 65, Roosevelt 44

Entringer Classic (Brookings)
Arlington 61, Garretson 58

Castlewood 67, Lake Preston 50

Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Estelline 16

DeSmet 57, Deubrook 31

Flandreau 61, Colman-Egan 42

Hamlin 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 45

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 47, Deuel 45

Sioux Valley 81, Dell Rapids 72

Madison 68, Chester 57

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 50, Mitchell 23

