Sturgis Takes Floyd Farrand Team Title
Watertown Finishes Second
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sturgis Scoopers finished strong on the final day of the 42nd Floyd Farrand Invitational to take the team title on Friday afternoon at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls.
Click on the video viewer for highlights from today’s action! Final results are posted below.
42ND FLOYD FARRAND INVITE
TEAM SCORES
1. Sturgis (193)
2. Watertown (184)
3. Vermillion (162.5)
4. Harrisburg (155)
5. Lennox (136)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley
2nd Place – Jacob Wood of Sturgis
3rd Place – Riley Hollingshead of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
4th Place – Eli Fischer of Milbank
5th Place – Jarrett Rueb of Vermillion
6th Place – Connor Klinkhammer of Brookings
7th Place – Ty Althoff of Watertown
8th Place – Bradyn Lhotak of Wagner
1st Place Match
Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 13-0, 8th. over Jacob Wood (Sturgis) 16-3, So. (SV-1 4-2).
3rd Place Match
Riley Hollingshead (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 14-4, 8th. over Eli Fischer (Milbank) 13-5, Fr. (Dec 9-4).
5th Place Match
Jarrett Rueb (Vermillion) 9-3, So. over Connor Klinkhammer (Brookings) 9-6, So. (Dec 5-1).
7th Place Match
Ty Althoff (Watertown) 11-4, Fr. over Bradyn Lhotak (Wagner) 9-7, 8th. (For.).
113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Lucus Anglin of Vermillion
2nd Place – Trevor Klinnert of Tri-Valley
3rd Place – Eli Kadoun of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
4th Place – Chaise Nielsen of Brandon Valley
5th Place – Lance Soukup of Wagner
6th Place – Jason Nixon of Brookings
7th Place – Jaxson Waugh of Watertown
8th Place – Tyler Krause of Milbank
1st Place Match
Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 17-0, Fr. over Trevor Klinnert (Tri-Valley) 3-1, Sr. (MD 8-0).
3rd Place Match
Eli Kadoun (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 11-3, Fr. over Chaise Nielsen (Brandon Valley) 10-4, Jr. (Dec 1-0).
5th Place Match
Lance Soukup (Wagner) 13-5, Fr. over Jason Nixon (Brookings) 8-6, So. (Dec 5-0).
7th Place Match
Jaxson Waugh (Watertown) 11-4, Fr. over Tyler Krause (Milbank) 6-7, Sr. (Dec 2-1).
120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Caden Lamer of Tri-Valley
2nd Place – Jaetin DeCou of Lennox
3rd Place – Jacob Husby of Vermillion
4th Place – Robert Coyle III of Watertown
5th Place – Shae Owens of Sturgis
6th Place – Hayden Pierret of Garretson
7th Place – Kiet Gilberts of Tea Area
8th Place – Aaron Ideker of Sioux Falls OGorman
1st Place Match
Caden Lamer (Tri-Valley) 17-1, So. over Jaetin DeCou (Lennox) 18-3, So. (MD 13-5).
3rd Place Match
Jacob Husby (Vermillion) 16-4, Sr. over Robert Coyle III (Watertown) 12-3, Jr. (Dec 5-3).
5th Place Match
Shae Owens (Sturgis) 7-4, Jr. over Hayden Pierret (Garretson) 8-6, So. (MD 12-0).
7th Place Match
Kiet Gilberts (Tea Area) 9-4, Fr. over Aaron Ideker (Sioux Falls OGorman) 6-11, Fr. (MD 10-2).
126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jacob Hanssen of Harrisburg
2nd Place – Tigh Hight of Sioux Falls OGorman
3rd Place – Wesley Weischedel of Lennox
4th Place – Aydan Mack of Watertown
5th Place – Chris Nash of Sturgis
6th Place – Jakob Thomas of Tea Area
7th Place – Sam Lehman of Brookings
8th Place – Preston Nedved of Wagner
1st Place Match
Jacob Hanssen (Harrisburg) 12-2, Jr. over Tigh Hight (Sioux Falls OGorman) 10-6, Jr. (Dec 2-1).
3rd Place Match
Wesley Weischedel (Lennox) 21-3, Sr. over Aydan Mack (Watertown) 9-3, Sr. (Fall 3:54).
5th Place Match
Chris Nash (Sturgis) 12-8, Sr. over Jakob Thomas (Tea Area) 8-6, Jr. (Fall 2:49).
7th Place Match
Sam Lehman (Brookings) 8-5, So. over Preston Nedved (Wagner) 8-8, Fr. (Dec 3-1).
132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tyson Stoebner of Lennox
2nd Place – Brady Bollinger of Watertown
3rd Place – Creighton Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley
4th Place – Jayden Meyerink of Sioux Falls Lincoln
5th Place – Taylor Dalen of Harrisburg
6th Place – Ben Soukup of Wagner
7th Place – Ryne Whisler of Vermillion
8th Place – Rocky Berg of Parkston
1st Place Match
Tyson Stoebner (Lennox) 18-4, So. over Brady Bollinger (Watertown) 9-3, Sr. (Dec 5-1).
3rd Place Match
Creighton Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 13-1, Jr. over Jayden Meyerink (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 11-5, So. (Fall 4:46).
5th Place Match
Taylor Dalen (Harrisburg) 12-5, Sr. over Ben Soukup (Wagner) 11-4, Sr. (Fall 1:43).
7th Place Match
Ryne Whisler (Vermillion) 12-7, So. over Rocky Berg (Parkston) 8-4, So. (For.).
138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Trey Hage of Vermillion
2nd Place – Nolan Hoback of Harrisburg
3rd Place – Jeremiah Palmer of Sturgis
4th Place – Terrence Carroll of Watertown
5th Place – Jared Fitzgerald of Garretson
6th Place – Cougar Trotta of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
7th Place – Jose Chen of Milbank
8th Place – Payton Braun of Brandon Valley
1st Place Match
Trey Hage (Vermillion) 18-0, Jr. over Nolan Hoback (Harrisburg) 13-3, Jr. (MD 13-2).
3rd Place Match
Jeremiah Palmer (Sturgis) 13-7, Sr. over Terrence Carroll (Watertown) 6-4, So. (Fall 2:50).
5th Place Match
Jared Fitzgerald (Garretson) 8-5, Sr. over Cougar Trotta (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 5-5, Jr. (Dec 7-2).
7th Place Match
Jose Chen (Milbank) 4-4, Sr. over Payton Braun (Brandon Valley) 4-3, Sr. (For.).
145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Bailey Brengle of Sturgis
2nd Place – Josh Cid of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
3rd Place – Colton Frei of Wagner
4th Place – Jackson Pletten of Brandon Valley
5th Place – Cole Halouska of Lennox
6th Place – Jack Konechne of Garretson
7th Place – Dommonick Pechous of Watertown
8th Place – TJ Scheafer of Sioux Falls OGorman
1st Place Match
Bailey Brengle (Sturgis) 14-5, Jr. over Josh Cid (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 8-1, Sr. (Dec 7-2).
3rd Place Match
Colton Frei (Wagner) 14-4, Jr. over Jackson Pletten (Brandon Valley) 8-3, Sr. (Fall 2:24).
5th Place Match
Cole Halouska (Lennox) 17-6, Sr. over Jack Konechne (Garretson) 8-5, Jr. (Fall 2:04).
7th Place Match
Dommonick Pechous (Watertown) 11-4, Jr. over TJ Scheafer (Sioux Falls OGorman) 12-5, Sr. (Fall 2:36).
152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Carter Lohr of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
2nd Place – Kyler Holzbauer of Parkston
3rd Place – Jake Anderson of Milbank
4th Place – Kesmond Willert of Brookings
5th Place – Jaren Puhlman of Sturgis
6th Place – Dodge Waldera of Brandon Valley
7th Place – Nathan Tuttle of Watertown
8th Place – Ryan Meyer of Harrisburg
1st Place Match
Carter Lohr (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 5-0, Jr. over Kyler Holzbauer (Parkston) 6-2, Sr. (Fall 5:06).
3rd Place Match
Jake Anderson (Milbank) 13-2, Sr. over Kesmond Willert (Brookings) 11-4, Sr. (Dec 3-2).
5th Place Match
Jaren Puhlman (Sturgis) 5-5, Jr. over Dodge Waldera (Brandon Valley) 9-5, Sr. (Dec 7-3).
7th Place Match
Nathan Tuttle (Watertown) 7-4, Jr. over Ryan Meyer (Harrisburg) 5-11, So. (MD 10-0).
160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Winston Brown of Sturgis
2nd Place – Carter Kratz of Vermillion
3rd Place – Dawson Semmler of Parkston
4th Place – Tate Coon of Brookings
5th Place – Kobe Kortan of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
6th Place – Nick Schirado of Harrisburg
7th Place – Tupak Kpeayeh of Sioux Falls Washington
8th Place – Cole Dockter of Milbank
1st Place Match
Winston Brown (Sturgis) 16-3, Sr. over Carter Kratz (Vermillion) 16-1, Sr. (Dec 7-2).
3rd Place Match
Dawson Semmler (Parkston) 5-1, Jr. over Tate Coon (Brookings) 10-3, Sr. (Dec 4-3).
5th Place Match
Kobe Kortan (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 5-4, Sr. over Nick Schirado (Harrisburg) 13-5, Jr. (Dec 3-1).
7th Place Match
Tupak Kpeayeh (Sioux Falls Washington) 14-5, So. over Cole Dockter (Milbank) 7-6, Jr. (SV-1 3-1).
170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Cade Bruggeman of Harrisburg
2nd Place – Tyler Zebell of Lennox
3rd Place – Jake Sailor of Sturgis
4th Place – Brett Culver of Vermillion
5th Place – Jon Binstock of Sioux Falls OGorman
6th Place – Jacob Wagner of Sioux Falls Washington
7th Place – Austin Hanson of Watertown
8th Place – Taran Mogard of Milbank
1st Place Match
Cade Bruggeman (Harrisburg) 13-3, Jr. over Tyler Zebell (Lennox) 16-4, Jr. (Dec 2-1).
3rd Place Match
Jake Sailor (Sturgis) 13-9, Jr. over Brett Culver (Vermillion) 11-8, Jr. (Dec 9-5).
5th Place Match
Jon Binstock (Sioux Falls OGorman) 11-6, Jr. over Jacob Wagner (Sioux Falls Washington) 7-7, Sr. (Inj. 1:14).
7th Place Match
Austin Hanson (Watertown) 8-6, Sr. over Taran Mogard (Milbank) 5-9, Sr. (Fall 1:40).
182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Mason Wickherst of Watertown
2nd Place – Logan Hadley of Brookings
3rd Place – Kobe Culver of Vermillion
4th Place – Koben Huber of Milbank
5th Place – Slayton Neugebauer of Parkston
6th Place – Brock Wulf of Sioux Falls Washington
7th Place – Ethan Kanable of Harrisburg
8th Place – Kody Cox of Sturgis
1st Place Match
Mason Wickherst (Watertown) 12-0, Sr. over Logan Hadley (Brookings) 8-5, Sr. (Fall 3:01).
3rd Place Match
Kobe Culver (Vermillion) 14-4, Fr. over Koben Huber (Milbank) 7-7, Sr. (Fall 4:03).
5th Place Match
Slayton Neugebauer (Parkston) 11-5, So. over Brock Wulf (Sioux Falls Washington) 11-6, Jr. (For.).
7th Place Match
Ethan Kanable (Harrisburg) 10-6, Sr. over Kody Cox (Sturgis) 5-9, Jr. (Dec 7-2).
195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Logan Warzecha of Harrisburg
2nd Place – Brady Schoenfelder of Parkston
3rd Place – Cole Eidem of Brookings
4th Place – Ledgend Thorson of Watertown
5th Place – Brock Stien of Lennox
6th Place – Jordan Huser of Brandon Valley
7th Place – Brody Etrheim of Sioux Falls Washington
8th Place – Lucas Berthelsen of Sioux Falls OGorman
1st Place Match
Logan Warzecha (Harrisburg) 14-1, Jr. over Brady Schoenfelder (Parkston) 6-3, Jr. (Dec 6-1).
3rd Place Match
Cole Eidem (Brookings) 7-6, Sr. over Ledgend Thorson (Watertown) 5-5, Jr. (Fall 1:58).
5th Place Match
Brock Stien (Lennox) 5-3, Sr. over Jordan Huser (Brandon Valley) 2-8, So. (Dec 6-0).
7th Place Match
Brody Etrheim (Sioux Falls Washington) 5-9, Jr. over Lucas Berthelsen (Sioux Falls OGorman) 6-9, Fr. (Dec 9-5).
220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Joel Carpenter of Sturgis
2nd Place – Corey Fichter of Sioux Falls Lincoln
3rd Place – Jace Johnson of Wagner
4th Place – Sam Detert of Harrisburg
5th Place – Adam Heap of Sioux Falls OGorman
6th Place – Noah Riechert of Parkston
7th Place – Brody Surrell of Vermillion
8th Place – Gus Miller of Brookings
1st Place Match
Joel Carpenter (Sturgis) 16-2, Jr. over Corey Fichter (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 11-2, Sr. (Dec 5-2).
3rd Place Match
Jace Johnson (Wagner) 12-5, Jr. over Sam Detert (Harrisburg) 12-6, Jr. (SV-1 3-1).
5th Place Match
Adam Heap (Sioux Falls OGorman) 10-6, Sr. over Noah Riechert (Parkston) 9-5, Sr. (For.).
7th Place Match
Brody Surrell (Vermillion) 15-4, Jr. over Gus Miller (Brookings) 8-6, Fr. (Fall 2:44).
285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Eddie Miller of Brookings
2nd Place – Dane Stahl of Watertown
3rd Place – Austin Leuning of Tri-Valley
4th Place – Alex Lorenzini of Sioux Falls Washington
5th Place – Sam Krohnke of Brandon Valley
6th Place – Alec Blackford of Tri-Valley
7th Place – Thomas Fischer of Lennox
8th Place – Dakota Johnson of Garretson
1st Place Match
Eddie Miller (Brookings) 10-2, Sr. over Dane Stahl (Watertown) 11-2, Jr. (Dec 4-1).
3rd Place Match
Austin Leuning (Tri-Valley) 5-1, Sr. over Alex Lorenzini (Sioux Falls Washington) 9-4, Sr. (Fall 1:52).
5th Place Match
Sam Krohnke (Brandon Valley) 10-4, So. over Alec Blackford (Tri-Valley) 9-8, Sr. (Dec 6-4).
7th Place Match
Thomas Fischer (Lennox) 10-11, Jr. over Dakota Johnson (Garretson) 2-6, So. (Fall 4:29).