Sturgis Takes Floyd Farrand Team Title

Watertown Finishes Second

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sturgis Scoopers finished strong on the final day of the 42nd Floyd Farrand Invitational to take the team title on Friday afternoon at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls.

Final results are posted below.

42ND FLOYD FARRAND INVITE

TEAM SCORES

1. Sturgis (193)

2. Watertown (184)

3. Vermillion (162.5)

4. Harrisburg (155)

5. Lennox (136)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley

2nd Place – Jacob Wood of Sturgis

3rd Place – Riley Hollingshead of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

4th Place – Eli Fischer of Milbank

5th Place – Jarrett Rueb of Vermillion

6th Place – Connor Klinkhammer of Brookings

7th Place – Ty Althoff of Watertown

8th Place – Bradyn Lhotak of Wagner

1st Place Match

Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 13-0, 8th. over Jacob Wood (Sturgis) 16-3, So. (SV-1 4-2).

3rd Place Match

Riley Hollingshead (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 14-4, 8th. over Eli Fischer (Milbank) 13-5, Fr. (Dec 9-4).

5th Place Match

Jarrett Rueb (Vermillion) 9-3, So. over Connor Klinkhammer (Brookings) 9-6, So. (Dec 5-1).

7th Place Match

Ty Althoff (Watertown) 11-4, Fr. over Bradyn Lhotak (Wagner) 9-7, 8th. (For.).

113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Lucus Anglin of Vermillion

2nd Place – Trevor Klinnert of Tri-Valley

3rd Place – Eli Kadoun of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

4th Place – Chaise Nielsen of Brandon Valley

5th Place – Lance Soukup of Wagner

6th Place – Jason Nixon of Brookings

7th Place – Jaxson Waugh of Watertown

8th Place – Tyler Krause of Milbank

1st Place Match

Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 17-0, Fr. over Trevor Klinnert (Tri-Valley) 3-1, Sr. (MD 8-0).

3rd Place Match

Eli Kadoun (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 11-3, Fr. over Chaise Nielsen (Brandon Valley) 10-4, Jr. (Dec 1-0).

5th Place Match

Lance Soukup (Wagner) 13-5, Fr. over Jason Nixon (Brookings) 8-6, So. (Dec 5-0).

7th Place Match

Jaxson Waugh (Watertown) 11-4, Fr. over Tyler Krause (Milbank) 6-7, Sr. (Dec 2-1).

120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Caden Lamer of Tri-Valley

2nd Place – Jaetin DeCou of Lennox

3rd Place – Jacob Husby of Vermillion

4th Place – Robert Coyle III of Watertown

5th Place – Shae Owens of Sturgis

6th Place – Hayden Pierret of Garretson

7th Place – Kiet Gilberts of Tea Area

8th Place – Aaron Ideker of Sioux Falls OGorman

1st Place Match

Caden Lamer (Tri-Valley) 17-1, So. over Jaetin DeCou (Lennox) 18-3, So. (MD 13-5).

3rd Place Match

Jacob Husby (Vermillion) 16-4, Sr. over Robert Coyle III (Watertown) 12-3, Jr. (Dec 5-3).

5th Place Match

Shae Owens (Sturgis) 7-4, Jr. over Hayden Pierret (Garretson) 8-6, So. (MD 12-0).

7th Place Match

Kiet Gilberts (Tea Area) 9-4, Fr. over Aaron Ideker (Sioux Falls OGorman) 6-11, Fr. (MD 10-2).

126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jacob Hanssen of Harrisburg

2nd Place – Tigh Hight of Sioux Falls OGorman

3rd Place – Wesley Weischedel of Lennox

4th Place – Aydan Mack of Watertown

5th Place – Chris Nash of Sturgis

6th Place – Jakob Thomas of Tea Area

7th Place – Sam Lehman of Brookings

8th Place – Preston Nedved of Wagner

1st Place Match

Jacob Hanssen (Harrisburg) 12-2, Jr. over Tigh Hight (Sioux Falls OGorman) 10-6, Jr. (Dec 2-1).

3rd Place Match

Wesley Weischedel (Lennox) 21-3, Sr. over Aydan Mack (Watertown) 9-3, Sr. (Fall 3:54).

5th Place Match

Chris Nash (Sturgis) 12-8, Sr. over Jakob Thomas (Tea Area) 8-6, Jr. (Fall 2:49).

7th Place Match

Sam Lehman (Brookings) 8-5, So. over Preston Nedved (Wagner) 8-8, Fr. (Dec 3-1).

132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tyson Stoebner of Lennox

2nd Place – Brady Bollinger of Watertown

3rd Place – Creighton Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley

4th Place – Jayden Meyerink of Sioux Falls Lincoln

5th Place – Taylor Dalen of Harrisburg

6th Place – Ben Soukup of Wagner

7th Place – Ryne Whisler of Vermillion

8th Place – Rocky Berg of Parkston

1st Place Match

Tyson Stoebner (Lennox) 18-4, So. over Brady Bollinger (Watertown) 9-3, Sr. (Dec 5-1).

3rd Place Match

Creighton Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 13-1, Jr. over Jayden Meyerink (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 11-5, So. (Fall 4:46).

5th Place Match

Taylor Dalen (Harrisburg) 12-5, Sr. over Ben Soukup (Wagner) 11-4, Sr. (Fall 1:43).

7th Place Match

Ryne Whisler (Vermillion) 12-7, So. over Rocky Berg (Parkston) 8-4, So. (For.).

138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Trey Hage of Vermillion

2nd Place – Nolan Hoback of Harrisburg

3rd Place – Jeremiah Palmer of Sturgis

4th Place – Terrence Carroll of Watertown

5th Place – Jared Fitzgerald of Garretson

6th Place – Cougar Trotta of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

7th Place – Jose Chen of Milbank

8th Place – Payton Braun of Brandon Valley

1st Place Match

Trey Hage (Vermillion) 18-0, Jr. over Nolan Hoback (Harrisburg) 13-3, Jr. (MD 13-2).

3rd Place Match

Jeremiah Palmer (Sturgis) 13-7, Sr. over Terrence Carroll (Watertown) 6-4, So. (Fall 2:50).

5th Place Match

Jared Fitzgerald (Garretson) 8-5, Sr. over Cougar Trotta (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 5-5, Jr. (Dec 7-2).

7th Place Match

Jose Chen (Milbank) 4-4, Sr. over Payton Braun (Brandon Valley) 4-3, Sr. (For.).

145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Bailey Brengle of Sturgis

2nd Place – Josh Cid of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

3rd Place – Colton Frei of Wagner

4th Place – Jackson Pletten of Brandon Valley

5th Place – Cole Halouska of Lennox

6th Place – Jack Konechne of Garretson

7th Place – Dommonick Pechous of Watertown

8th Place – TJ Scheafer of Sioux Falls OGorman

1st Place Match

Bailey Brengle (Sturgis) 14-5, Jr. over Josh Cid (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 8-1, Sr. (Dec 7-2).

3rd Place Match

Colton Frei (Wagner) 14-4, Jr. over Jackson Pletten (Brandon Valley) 8-3, Sr. (Fall 2:24).

5th Place Match

Cole Halouska (Lennox) 17-6, Sr. over Jack Konechne (Garretson) 8-5, Jr. (Fall 2:04).

7th Place Match

Dommonick Pechous (Watertown) 11-4, Jr. over TJ Scheafer (Sioux Falls OGorman) 12-5, Sr. (Fall 2:36).

152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Carter Lohr of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

2nd Place – Kyler Holzbauer of Parkston

3rd Place – Jake Anderson of Milbank

4th Place – Kesmond Willert of Brookings

5th Place – Jaren Puhlman of Sturgis

6th Place – Dodge Waldera of Brandon Valley

7th Place – Nathan Tuttle of Watertown

8th Place – Ryan Meyer of Harrisburg

1st Place Match

Carter Lohr (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 5-0, Jr. over Kyler Holzbauer (Parkston) 6-2, Sr. (Fall 5:06).

3rd Place Match

Jake Anderson (Milbank) 13-2, Sr. over Kesmond Willert (Brookings) 11-4, Sr. (Dec 3-2).

5th Place Match

Jaren Puhlman (Sturgis) 5-5, Jr. over Dodge Waldera (Brandon Valley) 9-5, Sr. (Dec 7-3).

7th Place Match

Nathan Tuttle (Watertown) 7-4, Jr. over Ryan Meyer (Harrisburg) 5-11, So. (MD 10-0).

160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Winston Brown of Sturgis

2nd Place – Carter Kratz of Vermillion

3rd Place – Dawson Semmler of Parkston

4th Place – Tate Coon of Brookings

5th Place – Kobe Kortan of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

6th Place – Nick Schirado of Harrisburg

7th Place – Tupak Kpeayeh of Sioux Falls Washington

8th Place – Cole Dockter of Milbank

1st Place Match

Winston Brown (Sturgis) 16-3, Sr. over Carter Kratz (Vermillion) 16-1, Sr. (Dec 7-2).

3rd Place Match

Dawson Semmler (Parkston) 5-1, Jr. over Tate Coon (Brookings) 10-3, Sr. (Dec 4-3).

5th Place Match

Kobe Kortan (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 5-4, Sr. over Nick Schirado (Harrisburg) 13-5, Jr. (Dec 3-1).

7th Place Match

Tupak Kpeayeh (Sioux Falls Washington) 14-5, So. over Cole Dockter (Milbank) 7-6, Jr. (SV-1 3-1).

170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Cade Bruggeman of Harrisburg

2nd Place – Tyler Zebell of Lennox

3rd Place – Jake Sailor of Sturgis

4th Place – Brett Culver of Vermillion

5th Place – Jon Binstock of Sioux Falls OGorman

6th Place – Jacob Wagner of Sioux Falls Washington

7th Place – Austin Hanson of Watertown

8th Place – Taran Mogard of Milbank

1st Place Match

Cade Bruggeman (Harrisburg) 13-3, Jr. over Tyler Zebell (Lennox) 16-4, Jr. (Dec 2-1).

3rd Place Match

Jake Sailor (Sturgis) 13-9, Jr. over Brett Culver (Vermillion) 11-8, Jr. (Dec 9-5).

5th Place Match

Jon Binstock (Sioux Falls OGorman) 11-6, Jr. over Jacob Wagner (Sioux Falls Washington) 7-7, Sr. (Inj. 1:14).

7th Place Match

Austin Hanson (Watertown) 8-6, Sr. over Taran Mogard (Milbank) 5-9, Sr. (Fall 1:40).

182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Mason Wickherst of Watertown

2nd Place – Logan Hadley of Brookings

3rd Place – Kobe Culver of Vermillion

4th Place – Koben Huber of Milbank

5th Place – Slayton Neugebauer of Parkston

6th Place – Brock Wulf of Sioux Falls Washington

7th Place – Ethan Kanable of Harrisburg

8th Place – Kody Cox of Sturgis

1st Place Match

Mason Wickherst (Watertown) 12-0, Sr. over Logan Hadley (Brookings) 8-5, Sr. (Fall 3:01).

3rd Place Match

Kobe Culver (Vermillion) 14-4, Fr. over Koben Huber (Milbank) 7-7, Sr. (Fall 4:03).

5th Place Match

Slayton Neugebauer (Parkston) 11-5, So. over Brock Wulf (Sioux Falls Washington) 11-6, Jr. (For.).

7th Place Match

Ethan Kanable (Harrisburg) 10-6, Sr. over Kody Cox (Sturgis) 5-9, Jr. (Dec 7-2).

195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Logan Warzecha of Harrisburg

2nd Place – Brady Schoenfelder of Parkston

3rd Place – Cole Eidem of Brookings

4th Place – Ledgend Thorson of Watertown

5th Place – Brock Stien of Lennox

6th Place – Jordan Huser of Brandon Valley

7th Place – Brody Etrheim of Sioux Falls Washington

8th Place – Lucas Berthelsen of Sioux Falls OGorman

1st Place Match

Logan Warzecha (Harrisburg) 14-1, Jr. over Brady Schoenfelder (Parkston) 6-3, Jr. (Dec 6-1).

3rd Place Match

Cole Eidem (Brookings) 7-6, Sr. over Ledgend Thorson (Watertown) 5-5, Jr. (Fall 1:58).

5th Place Match

Brock Stien (Lennox) 5-3, Sr. over Jordan Huser (Brandon Valley) 2-8, So. (Dec 6-0).

7th Place Match

Brody Etrheim (Sioux Falls Washington) 5-9, Jr. over Lucas Berthelsen (Sioux Falls OGorman) 6-9, Fr. (Dec 9-5).

220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Joel Carpenter of Sturgis

2nd Place – Corey Fichter of Sioux Falls Lincoln

3rd Place – Jace Johnson of Wagner

4th Place – Sam Detert of Harrisburg

5th Place – Adam Heap of Sioux Falls OGorman

6th Place – Noah Riechert of Parkston

7th Place – Brody Surrell of Vermillion

8th Place – Gus Miller of Brookings

1st Place Match

Joel Carpenter (Sturgis) 16-2, Jr. over Corey Fichter (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 11-2, Sr. (Dec 5-2).

3rd Place Match

Jace Johnson (Wagner) 12-5, Jr. over Sam Detert (Harrisburg) 12-6, Jr. (SV-1 3-1).

5th Place Match

Adam Heap (Sioux Falls OGorman) 10-6, Sr. over Noah Riechert (Parkston) 9-5, Sr. (For.).

7th Place Match

Brody Surrell (Vermillion) 15-4, Jr. over Gus Miller (Brookings) 8-6, Fr. (Fall 2:44).