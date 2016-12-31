Worth Their Weight in Gold: 5 Gold Coins Anonymously Gifted to Charities

It's a little gift worth more than its weight in gold to those so deserving

by Anndrea Anderson

Two anonymous donors have spent the last six weeks spreading their good fortune by donating gold coins to a number of charities throughout Sioux Falls.

The pair asked KDLT News to help deliver the coins to the unsuspecting recipients.

Julie Becker, director of the St. Francis House in Sioux Falls was the recipient of the fifth and final gold coin on Friday. Becker opened her letter to read that the coin, worth anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500, can help pay for much-needed improvements to the homeless shelter.

“That is just so amazing! We are just so blessed that people see what we do and that we’re here to help out community an make a difference in lives,” she said.

The St. Francis House wasn’t the only charity blessed with a gold coin this holiday season. Others, who also make a difference in the community, were recognized by the donors as well.

Beth Jones, executive director of Tapestry International Ministry, received a gold coin for her work helping at-risk women.

Major Tom Riggs with the Salvation Army also received a letter, letting him know a gold coin would find its way in a Salvation Army red kettle on “Match Day.”

“It just emphasizes the fact that Sioux Falls and the surrounding area is a giving, loving community,” he said.

The Bottoms Up Pink Ladies of Corson were gifted for their big hearts, providing strength to those battling cancer and ensuring “No One Fights Alone.”

Pint-sized fighter Cam Auch also received a coin. Auch, who is battling a rare form of cancer, received a letter with prayers for a speedy recovery and a gold coin just for him.

“It’ll be something for him to remember what he went through so it’s nice to have,” said father Zach Auch. “Maybe put it toward a college fund or maybe something that will help him in his future,” said Cam’s mom Courtney. “So thank you so much, this is awesome.”

