Badlands Pawn Shuts Down

Gun range, radio station remain open

by Sydney Kern

Payday loan millionaire Chuck Brennan is shutting down another piece of his South Dakota empire.

Badlands Pawn is now closed.

According to an announcement on the shop’s website, all pawn operations have shut down.

The 60,000 sq. ft. building on Russell Street in northern Sioux Falls is going up for sale along with all of the pawn shop’s inventory.

The building also houses the Badlands Gun Range & Gun Store, and the radio station KBAD 94.5 FM. Those are still open, but will be going up for sale as well.

According to the announcement, the reason for the pawn shop’s shutdown stems from South Dakota voters passing Initiated Measure 21 back in November. The measure caps interest rates at 36% for short-term loans, also known as payday loans. In addition to the pawn shop, Brennan owns several short-term lending businesses in the Sioux Empire, each of them are called Dollar Loan Center. Brennan says this measure’s passage has eliminated licensed short-term lending in South Dakota. Because of this, he says he is reevaluating his economic presence in South Dakota, selling several of his properties and businesses and turning his attention to other markets he operates in.