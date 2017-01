BAREFOOT CLASSIC: Dakota Valley Hands Mount Vernon/Plankinton First Loss

Panthers Win 70-54

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Dakota Valley handed Mount Vernon/Plankinton their first loss of the season (5-1) on Saturday at the Barefoot Classic in Sioux Falls, beating the Titans 70-54 at the Sanford Pentagon. Click on the video viewer for highlights!