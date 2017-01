BAREFOOT CLASSIC: Plitzuweit And Vermillion Blitz Little Wound

Tanagers Improve To 7-0

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A.J. Plitzuweit scored 36 points, 24 in the first half, to lead the Vermillion Tanagers to a 67-53 win over Little Wound on Saturday afternoon at the Samaritans Barefoot Classic in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights!