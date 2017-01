BAREFOOT CLASSIC: Strong Foul Line Performance Lifts Warner Over Canistota

Monarchs Fend Off Rally 63-55

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Despite making just one shot in the fourth quarter, defending State B Champion Warner used good free throw shooting to hold off a Canistota rally 63-55 at the Barefoot Classic in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights!