BAREFOOT CLASSIC: Washington Rallies Past Sioux Falls Christian

Warriors Beat Chargers 60-57

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Despite trailing for most of the first three quarters, the Washington Warriors rallied past defending State A Champion Sioux Falls Christian 60-57 in the Barefoot Classic at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday night in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer for highlights!