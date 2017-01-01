Coyote Women Edge Jackrabbits

USD Wins Thriller 65-62

by Zach Borg

VERMILLION, S.D.–South Dakota sophomore guard Allison Arens scored 24 points as the Coyotes defeated in-state rival South Dakota State 65-62 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday afternoon in front of 2,595 fans.

South Dakota (13-2, 2-0 Summit League) extends its 21-game home winning streak, which breaks an 8-year-old school record for the most consecutive home games won.

“Tonight gave our players some confidence knowing that they can compete with teams at the top of our conference,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “More than anything, today helped us understand that during the course of games we have to be willing to make adjustments and I think our players did a good job of that between the first and second half.”

In addition to Arens 24 points, she dished out six assists and grabbed five rebounds. Sophomore guard Jaycee Bradley scored 12 points and senior center Abigail Fogg added 11 points with eight boards and a career high three blocks.

South Dakota State (10-4, 1-1 Summit League) was led by guard Madison Guebert’s 21 points. Guard Kerri Young and forward Ellie Thompson were both in double figures with 14 and 10, respectively.

The Jackrabbits controlled the pace of the game in the first half and took a 37-26 lead into the locker room. The Coyotes were held to 28.6 percent from the field without a made 3-pointer. Guebert had 12 points at the break, while teammate Sydney Palmer, whose career high is three triples in a single game, scored two from downtown in the first half. Palmer tied her career high of nine points and three made triples in the game.

Bradley knocked down the Coyotes’ first three of the game just 12 seconds after the break to start out a 15-6 run. Arens had seven points in the run as USD closed the gap to 43-41. Guebert hit both of the Jackrabbits’ threes midway during USD’s run.

South Dakota took its first lead of the game, 48-46, when Arens sank a pair of free throws with 15 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Bradley knocked down another of her three triples with 6:39 left to give USD a lead of six.

The Jackrabbits tied it up twice in the fourth period, but the Coyotes took the lead for good when senior forward Bridget Arens banked in a long jumper with 1:41 remaining.

South Dakota State was forced to foul in the final 30 seconds which put Allison Arens, who ranks third in the nation in free throws made, on the line. Arens sank all four, while Guebert matched her with a long ball. Thompson missed what would have been a game-tying three as the clock ran out.

Coyote junior center Kate Liveringhouse surpassed 500 points for her career with a deep jumper in the seventh minute of the game.

South Dakota dominated the boards in the second half to take a 29-26 edge off the glass. The Coyotes improved to 43.5 percent (20-of-46) from the field after shooting 56 percent in the second half.

After today’s men’s and women’s basketball games, South Dakota improves to 5-4 in this year’s South Dakota Showdown Series.

The Coyotes travel to North Dakota State for a 7 p.m. tip on Wednesday in the Scheels Center.