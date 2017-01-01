New Year’s Day Bike Ride Raises Money For Center Of Hope

by Sydney Kern

A New Year’s Day tradition in Sioux Falls continues in 2017.

Hundreds ride in Spoke-n-Sport’s 30th annual bike ride this afternoon.

The group took off on Minnesota Avenue around 1 p.m.

The crew biked through downtown to Falls Park and back, biking ten miles total.

The ride is free, but the bike shop accepts donations for the Center of Hope, which is a ministry that gives bikes to those in need.

“It’s actually the biggest organized one-day bike ride in the region, east of the river,” says Spoke-n-Sport owner Chad Pickard. “It’s a novelty, it’s New Year’s Day, there’s not a lot of other things going on, and it’s just a good way to start of the year on a bike with friends and family cruising around town.”

Organizers say the event typically collects around $1,000.