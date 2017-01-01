Sioux Falls Police Look Out For Drunk Driving

Saturation Patrols Try To Keep Streets Safe On One Of Deadliest Driving Days of Year

by Jack Eble

AAA ranks the New Year’s holiday as one of the most deadly timeframes for drunken driving accidents.

For Officer Jason Christensen with the Sioux Falls Police Department, the goal of their saturation patrols is prevent someone from getting behind the wheel intoxicated.

“It’s a decision they have to live with for the rest of their life if they make that choice to drink and drive and end up killing somebody,” said Christensen.

He is aware of all the statistics about New Year’s Eve being one of the deadliest nights of the year on the roads.

It’s no different in Sioux Falls.

“It’s a little bit worse than some of the other holidays just because there’s a lot more people that partaking in the celebration and the alcoholic beverages and what not,” said Christensen.

Despite numerous efforts to get the message across that drunk driving is illegal and dangerous, Christensen said it’s frustrating to see it remain a problem.

“People still make that conscious decision to get out there, behind the wheel, after they’ve been drinking and drive,” said Christensen.

Christensen said in his 17 year career, he’s even stopped drivers who intended to stay sober and give friends or family a ride.

“When you stop them, they say “well I’m a designated driver, I’ve only had two beers and they end up being way over the legal limit and they end up being arrested as that designated driver,” said Christensen.

He said the biggest issue for drivers is the false sense of feeling “fine” after drinking.

“They start thinking they’re okay to drive and they’re not. They end up getting behind the wheel and they end up crashing or seriously injuring someone or killing them,” said Christensen.

For him, the solution is simple: don’t even leave the option of driving on the table.

“Just take that equation away. Don’t even drive that car there if you’re planning on drinking,” said Christensen.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says last year, the nation lost 31 lives per day in drunk driving crashes during the new year’s holiday period, which is New Year’s Eve to January 5th.