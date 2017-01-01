Stampede Ring In New Year With OT Win Over Fargo

Herd Beat Force 3-2

by Zach Borg

Sioux Falls, SD—Jason O’Neill scored just 27 seconds into overtime to lift the Sioux Falls Stampede to a 3-2 overtime victory over the Fargo Force in front of a victorious PREMIER Center crowd of 8,224 on New Year’ Eve Saturday night. O’Neill finished the night with two goals as the Herd avenged Fargo’s 2-1 victory on Friday night. Josh Passolt chipped in three assists and Mikhali Berdin stopped 24 shots in goal as the Herd improved to 12-13-2 and 9-6-1 on home ice this season.

The first period wasn’t all that exciting for the New Year’s Eve crowd with neither team creating too many exciting chances, but the Stampede went on the power play late in the period and brought the crowd to their feet with a power play goal. Josh Passolt found Max Johnson inside the right circle who turned and quickly wristed a shot that beat Fargo goaltender Matt Murray on the stick side to give the Herd a 1-0 lead. Sioux Falls and Fargo both finished the period with five shoots each in the period.

Fargo would even things up 11:06 into the second period when Odeen Tufto tallied his fifth of the season for Fargo. Jonathan McDonald sent a pass to the right point for Clayton Phillips who wristed a shot that was deflected by Odeen Tufto right over the left shoulder of Stampede goaltender Mikhali Berdin to make it a 1-1 game. Just moments later the Herd found themselves shorthanded, but they would be the ones taking advantage. Josh Passolt took the puck through the neutral zone and into the right wing boards and made a perfect stop inside the right circle and sent a pass into the high slot for Jason O’Neill who one-timed the puck under the crossbar to regain the lead for the Herd at 2-1. The goal was the second of the weekend for O’Neill and his team leading 13th of the season. Josh Passolt got called for an elbow at the horn, putting Fargo on the power play to start period three. Fargo outshot the Herd 12-8 in the period.

The Herd would kill off the penalty to start the period, but Fargo would get the equalizer at 6:49 when Clayton Phillips picked up a puck off the boards at the top of the left circle and blasted a shot through traffic and past Berdin to tie the game and eventually force overtime.

Just seconds into the overtime Josh Passolt nearly won the game, but his blast clanked off the crossbar. It only took a few seconds more for the Herd to win the game however, as a shot from the point was stopped by Murray, but the rebound bounced to the left circle where O’Neill came skating in and quickly fired a shot into the back of the net to send all 8,224 PREMIER Center fans into an early New Year’s celebration.

Fargo outshot the Herd 26-18 in the game and finished the night 0-for-3 on the power play while the Herd were 1-for-3.

The Stampede return to action next Friday when they travel to Cedar Rapids to face the RoughRiders at 7:05 PM. Fans can catch all the action on KELO News Talk 1320-AM, 107.9-FM and kelo.com starting at 6:40 PM.