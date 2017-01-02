Emotional Greenway Gets Game Ball After Vikings Win Season Finale

Mount Vernon Native May Have Played His Final NFL Game

by Zach Borg

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — After stating earlier in the year that his eleventh NFL season would be his last, Mount Vernon Chad Greenway recanted and said he’d wait till after the season to decide whether or not to retire.

However, after the Vikings won their regular season finale over the Chicago Bears, Greenway had the look of a man who had played his last game.

Minnesota defeated Chicago 38-10 at US Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon to complete an 8-8 season. Greenway logged two tackles (one solo) at the linebacker spot for which he’s been a fixture at for nearly a decade. Following the game head coach Mike Zimmer gave Greenway the game ball and he addressed the team. Click on the video viewer to hear him speak.