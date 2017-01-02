Gov. Daugaard’s Last Two Years; Hopes To Tackle Meth Use And State’s Retirement System

by Adel Toay

SOUTH DAKOTA – Governor Dennis Daugaard enters his final two years in office and he says he is aiming to tackle issues ranging from meth us to the State’s retirement system.

Daugaard will likely have the final say this legislative session on reshaping a voter aprroved Government ethics overhaul, and deciding whether to restrict bathrooms that transgender students use. He says on of the hardest decisions this past year was not calling a special session regarding medicaid expansion.

As for future plans he says he hasn’t considered seeking the Congressional seat that will be up for grabs when Representative Kristi Noem runs for Governor in 2018.