Officer Who Fatally Shot Man On New Year’s Eve In Mankato Was 30-Year Veteran

by Adel Toay

shooting-generic-jpg

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a Minneapolis-area man who was fatally shot by a Mankato police officer over New Year’s weekend.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Monday identified the man who was killed as 33-year-old Chase Tuseth of Chanhassen.

Tuseth was a 2008 graduate of Minnesota State University and taught at Tokata Learning Center in the Shakopee School District.

The BCA also identified the officer as 30-year veteran Gary Schnorenberg of the Mankato Department of Public Safety. Schnorenberg is on standard administrative leave.

Investigators say Schnorenberg was called to a disturbance at a Country Inn & Suites in Mankato about 4 a.m. Saturday. Authorities say Schnorenberg was trying to handcuff Tuseth when Tuseth broke free and began hitting and kicking the officer. Schnorenberg fired, striking Tuseth.The officer was hurt and treated at a hospital.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

 

Related Post

Minnesota farmers prepare for new federal regulati...
Developer To Buy House Of Wetterling Killer, Demol...
Prosecutor Decides No Charges After 2nd Look At Go...
Rochester’s Transit Options May Include Driv...

You Might Also Like