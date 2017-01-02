Officer Who Fatally Shot Man On New Year’s Eve In Mankato Was 30-Year Veteran

by Adel Toay

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a Minneapolis-area man who was fatally shot by a Mankato police officer over New Year’s weekend.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Monday identified the man who was killed as 33-year-old Chase Tuseth of Chanhassen.

Tuseth was a 2008 graduate of Minnesota State University and taught at Tokata Learning Center in the Shakopee School District.

The BCA also identified the officer as 30-year veteran Gary Schnorenberg of the Mankato Department of Public Safety. Schnorenberg is on standard administrative leave.

Investigators say Schnorenberg was called to a disturbance at a Country Inn & Suites in Mankato about 4 a.m. Saturday. Authorities say Schnorenberg was trying to handcuff Tuseth when Tuseth broke free and began hitting and kicking the officer. Schnorenberg fired, striking Tuseth.The officer was hurt and treated at a hospital.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.