Officials: Delaware Man Injured In Istanbul Nightclub Attack

by Adel Toay

Emrah Gurel / AP

GREENVILLE, Del. (AP) – The State Department has confirmed that a Delaware business owner originally from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, was one of nearly 70 people injured during a New Year’s Eve celebration in Istanbul.

WCAU-TV reports that the brother of William Jacob Raak says the 35-year-old was visiting friends in Istanbul.

Michael Raak, of South Philadelphia, says his brother, a small business owner from Greenville, Delaware, called about 7:30 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve to say he had been shot in the leg.

Istanbul Gov. Vasip Sahin has said the attacker, armed with a long-barreled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian outside the Reina club around 1:15 a.m. before entering and firing at people partying inside.

At least 39 people, mostly foreigners, were killed and close to 70 others were injured.