Suspect Arrested In Rapid City Homicide, Victim Identified

by Sarah Blakely

(AP) Rapid City police have arrested a suspect in a New Year’s Day homicide.

Authorities say the 26-year-old Rapid City man is a suspect in the fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Juan Legarda Jr., of Rapid City, about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officers who responded to the disturbance found three injured people. Legarda was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect was arrested on murder and aggravated assault counts as well as unrelated warrants. Formal charges were pending.

