Two Families Celebrate Their New Year’s Day Babies

by Sydney Kern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – While many of us were ringing in the New Year with a glass of champagne and confetti, four people were celebrating a new member of their families’ birthday.

“I was pushing at it was like Happy New Year!”

Tahnee, 31, and Drew Geyen, 29, welcomed more than the New Year this morning.

At 12:30 a.m., after being in labor for 26 hours, they welcomed their first child, Crew.

“We figured we would have one more laid back weekend and then maybe next week, but he had different plans,” says Tahnee.

Big plans!

Crew decided he was going to be the first baby born in 2017 at the Sioux Falls Sanford Hospital.

“Right around 12:05 a.m. the nurses brought in a couple glasses of champagne and she was in the middle of everything, well grape juice for her,” laughs Drew.

They weren’t the only two to ring in the New Year this way.

At 5:09 a.m., Jennifer Colin, 18, and Jose Uribe, 20, delivered their second child, Aiden at Avera Mckennan Hospital.

“He took my breath away and everything, it was like love at first sight,” says Jennifer.

But instead of arriving early, Aiden came into the world 4 days later than expected, missing his dad’s birthday by just one day.

“Usually we were just like happy New Year, but now we are going to have to celebrate a birthday and it’s going to be exciting every year,” says Jennifer.

Even though neither of the families could have predicted what would happen, and while it may not have been one mom’s first gender choice, “when he came out I was looking to see, it was a boy, but it’s okay,” laughs Jennifer; both are happy to have something big to celebrate every New Year.

“It’s exciting to ring in 2017 with the little one,” says Tahnee.

Both families say their New Year resolutions are to get some sleep and spend a lot of quality family time together.