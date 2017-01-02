Zenner Shines Again On Primetime

Lions Fall Again Despite Efforts Of SDSU Alum

by Zach Borg

DETROIT, MI -- Another Primetime game. Another chance for former South Dakota State Jackrabbit star Zach Zenner to prove he belongs in the NFL.

With his Detroit Lions facing the Green Bay Packers with the NFC North championship at stake, Zenner caught four passes for 41 yards and ran 20 times for 69 yards and a score. Despite that, the Lions lost their fourth straight game 31-24 to finish the regular season 9-7.

The rushing and receiving totals are all career highs and followed up Zenner's big Monday night performance at Dallas when he ran for 67 yards and two scores.

Detroit still advances to the playoffs despite suffering their fourth straight loss. The Lions will play at Seattle Saturday night at 7:15 PM on KDLT.