4 Arrested For DWI In New Year’s Weekend Saturation Patrol

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls Police says for the most part it turned out to be a safe New Years Eve. Police conducted a saturation patrol both Friday and Saturday evenings, both from 5 p.m to 3 a.m.

They had four extra officers out on patrol both nights. During that time on Friday, police arrested three people for DWI and handed out five speeding tickets. During the Saturation on Saturday 1 person was arrested for DWI, and police wrote 17 tickets for speeding.

“There’s different times during the year when we see a lot of people drinking and driving and this one, this holiday, people probably pay a little bit more attention and don’t drink and drive, which is obviously what we want people to do.” says Officer Sam Clemens

Sioux Falls Police say altogether on New Years Eve 9 people were arrested for DWI. That’s down from last year, when 11 people for arrested for drinking and driving.