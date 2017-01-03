Arens Honored For Big Week That Included Win Over Rival Jacks

USD Defeated SDSU 65-62

by Zach Borg

VERMILLION, S.D. — A big start to Summit League play earned USD’s Allison Arens plenty of honors.

South Dakota sophomore guard Allison Arens has been named the Summit League Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the period ended Jan. 1. Arens collects the honor for the second time of her career.

Arens has also been named espnW’s National Player of the Week. The sophomore becomes the first Mid-Major athlete to pick up the national award this season and the first Coyote in program history to earn the honor. Arens also picked up the College Sports Madness Summit League Player of the Week award.

Arens helped the Coyotes to its first 2-0 start in the Summit League since 2012-13 while continuing the program’s school record 21-game home winning streak. Arens averaged 26 points, eight boards, four assists and one block in a pair of wins over South Dakota State and Denver.

She scored 24 against rival SDSU to help the Coyotes pull out a 65-62 victory on Saturday.

USD hits the road on Wednesday to face North Dakota State at 7 PM. The Jackrabbits return to Frost Arena on Thursday night against Fort Wayne at 7.