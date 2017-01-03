Billion Auto – Full Time Receptionist
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls
Job Description:
Ready to join the automotive industry in a fast-paced position as the face of the company? Billion Automotive, a fast growing automotive dealership is seeking a full time receptionist to join the team.
Duties include, but are not limited to:
- Greets showroom customers and determines the nature of their visit • Directs customers to the correct department, notifies the appropriate person that a customer is waiting, and introduces the customer to a salesperson • Answers incoming phone calls. Directs caller to appropriate department or individual or takes a thorough message.
- Communicates with callers and visitors in a professional, friendly, and efficient manner.
- Types memos, correspondence, reports, and other documents.
- Assists office staff with clerical duties as requested. For example: Car deals, title work, stocking in inventory.
- Maintains a professional appearance including professional attire.
- Other duties as assigned
We offer a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Requirements:
- Multi-line phone experience and ability to multi-task • High School Diploma or G.E.D.
- Valid Driver’s License
Contact Information:
Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 571406
605-679-3944
jobs@billionauto.com
Apply at our career site at: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/full-time-receptionist-sioux-falls-sd/view/1364