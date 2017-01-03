Carter Lohr Adding To Riders Wrestling Lore

Meet The Latest Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Roosevelt has a rich wrestling tradition, one that Carter Lohr wants to be a part of.

“He’s had some guys that have left some pretty big shoes at Roosevelt with Brandon Carroll three time finalist, Kyle Yasgar three time state champ. I think it’s definitely important for him to be a part of that club. I think there’s a little pressure on him probably.” Roosevelt Head Wrestling Coach Kyle Svendsen says.

The junior grew up on the mat thanks to a dad who wrestled at Adrian High School.

“I love how it’s all up to you, you can’t blame anyone else. It’s on you, it’s you and the other guy, and whoever wants it more!” Lohr says.

Carter began wrestling for the Riders in 7th grade, and hit his stride last season, winning the state title at 138 pounds.

“Dream come true! It’s probably one of the best feelings I’ll ever have! I went down a weight, I went down to 138. I felt good there, strong.” Carter says.

Moving up to 152 pounds, Lohr’s quest for a second straight state title got off to a slow start thanks to a bout with mono. A little rust didn’t stop him from winning a championship at the Floyd Farrand invite.

“When we say drill harder, he’s drilling harder. When we say lets get one more, he’s the guy that says I’m going to go get one more. He’s a gamer. He likes to battle, get in there and grind it out and that’s the kind of attitude that you really need.” Svendsen says.

“I like to get in there, push the pace, and see what happens.” Lohr says.

Which could help Carter add to the Riders wrestling Lore!