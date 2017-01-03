Daum Makes His Mark On State-U Rivalry

Sophomore Hits Winning Shot In Jacks 73-72 Win

by Zach Borg

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The first round of this year’s State-U basketball rivalry certainly adds another storied chapter to the fierce rivalry as both the men’s and women’s games came down to the final minute.

The men’s game went back and forth, with USD taking the lead with 11 seconds left on Trey Burch Manning’s three point play. He finished with 15 points.

But the Jacks have the Summit League’s best player in Mike Daum, and he proved it again, scoring a game high 30 points including the game winner with 2.8 seconds left.

Both teams return to action on the road Wednesday night. SDSU visits Western Illinois at 7 PM while USD plays at Denver at 8.