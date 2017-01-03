First Snow Storm of 2017 Snow Totals

by Brandon Spinner

While Sunday was the start of the new year, it wasn’t the start of winter. Winter continued to rear it head throughout the area today and we have seen a decent amount of snow pile up on Sunday and Monday. The heaviest looks to have fallen in Corson county with more snow continuing to pile up in northeast South Dakota. These are the latest reports we have received as of 6:30pm CST.

7.0” – Walker

6.0″ – Pollock

5.5” – Little Eagle

5.2” – Clear Lake

5.0” – Mound City

4.2” – Browns Valley, MN

4.0” – Watertown

4.0” – Wilmot

3.8” – Sisseton

3.4” – Rauville

3.0” – Milbank

3.0” – Marshall, MN

2.8” – Leola

2.7” – Aurora

2.1” – Aberdeen

2.0” – Bowdle

2.0” – Ridgeview

2.0” – Roy Lake State Park

2.0” – Selby

2.0” – Webster

2.0” – Pipestone, MN

1.7” – Gettysburg

1.7” – Wheaton, MN

1.5” – Garvin, MN

1.5” – Lake Benton, MN

1.0” – Agar

1.0” – Webster

0.6″ – Sioux Falls

Don’t see your city or town? We get all of our reports from viewers and the National Weather Service! Send us an email/tweet/Facebook Message with a photo and your measurement and we will pass it along to the Weather Service!