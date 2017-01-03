How to Be Heart Healthy in 2017

IT'S ABOUT RECOGNIZING SYMPTOMS AND MAKING SMALL CHANGES

by Ahtra Elnashar

Taking steps to improve your heart health should be a priority this year.

Symptoms of heart problems can be different for men and women, according to Dr. Tom Stys from Sanford Hospital. He said it’s important to seek immediate medical attention if you experience any abnormal symptoms.

Chrissy Meyer from the American Heart Association said to improve your heart health it’s better to add things to your lifestyle, like eating extra fruits and veggies, rather than making a New Year’s resolution to cut back on things you enjoy.

Meyers said it’s also important to assess your current heart health. She recommends an online quiz by the American Heart Association to learn your “Heart Score.”

Watch the video above for more about how you can take steps to improve your heart health in 2017.