Local Organization Helps Kids in Nicaragua Through Baseball

"Helping Kids Round First"

by Sarah Blakely

A South Dakota charity is using baseball to improve the lives of kids in Nicaragua. “Helping Kids Round First” is teaming up with former Twins pitcher and four-time world champ Jack Morris for the cause.

Craig Severtson, the founder and CEO of Helping Kids Round First, says the organization was started simply by a group of doctors taking some baseball gear with them on their trips to Nicaragua. Severtson says they felt giving baseball equipment wasn’t enough for the people there, so they now help with farming projects and healthcare. HKRF brings toiletries and even hospital equipment to Nicaragua.

Severtson says they travel every month, or about every six weeks, and he encourages anyone to travel with them and donate. He says baseball isn’t just a fun game for the kids to play, it also keeps them out of trouble. He says many community leaders in the towns they visit tell them how big of an impact it’s had on the children and the entire community.

Severtson will be taking a group to Nicaragua at the end of the month, but a benefit dinner is being held January 10 at the Hilton Garden Inn to collect donations. Although the event is already sold out, Severtson says there are still so many ways to help and donate.

To learn more about Helping Kids Round First, click here.